Chris Hemsworth Pulls Off A Ryan Reynolds Teasing Liam Hemsworth By Labeling Him As His Fan In These Latest Muscle-Flaunting Pics!

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram account to playfully troll his younger brother and actor Liam Hemsworth.

The ‘Thor’ star shared a few black-and-white photos of him and ‘The Hunger Games’ actor grasping each other’s hands and baring their biceps.

In the caption, Chris Hemsworth first said: “Always great interacting with my fans.”

Chris Hemsworth added, “Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self. Not in looks, but just a real go getter attitude. He insisted on the resemblance and I assured him no one else has this look,” the husband of Elsa Pataky added. “Was great to meet you Leon good luck in the future. @liamhemsworth.”

Many have since reacted to Hemsworth’ comical post.

“Caption killed me ahhaha,” one fan commented, with another individual jokingly writing, “Notice he’s copied your beard.” A third then chimed in, “Well you and this Leon really look alike. I am afraid you might be brothers.” Someone else, meanwhile, joined in the fun by noting, “Leon is a great Bloke too, not sure who does the better Australian accent though.”

Aside from poking fun at his brother, Chris Hemsworth also enjoyed making fun of his friends. When celebrating Chris Evans‘ 40th birthday back in June, the ‘Extraction’ leading man shared a tribute on Instagram by sharing a photo of him and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt.

In the picture, the actor was seen flashing a goofy smile and sporting Thor’s long blonde hair. The ‘Jurassic World’ actor, on the other hand, was seen smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera in a Star-Lord costume. In the accompanying message, the former penned: “Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans.”

