People’s Choice Awards 2021 was a star-studded affair and we can’t get over the lovely speeches that took place at the ceremony. We bring you some of the best speeches of last night including Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, Kim Kardashian and one that won our hearts is Dwayne Johnson’s. Scroll below to watch them.

Kim won the award for the show’s ‘Fashion Icon’ and gave a sarcastic speech at the ceremony.

As reported by E! Online, Kim Kardashian mentioned estranged husband Kanye West in her People’s Choice Awards 2021 speech. She said, “I am so humble to be here. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Kim Kardashian continued and said, “Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye. And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people. This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes.”

Simu Liu won two big awards this year, one ‘Action Star Of The Year’ and another for Shangi-Chi that won ‘Action Movie Of The Year’. He gave a heartwarming speech and said, “Thank you to all of you guys. You’re the reason why I’m here and not just here accepting this award, but here living my dream every single day.”

Shang-Chi then thanked MCU production and said, “I went to college for finance and accounting and it was because I didn’t have the courage inside me to give myself the permission to pursue what I truly wanted. So whatever that means for you guys, it all starts with permission to yourself.”

Then the speech that truly won our hearts was Dwayne Johnson’s. He won the ‘Champion Of The Year’ award and invited a survivor to the stage named Sushana and said, “Being here tonight with us and with you guys, this is her wish. She has no idea, I’m doing. This is a total surprise. I met her earlier. I told her how proud I was of her story. She is a fighter, she has inspired her family and friends. I want to tell you just how much you’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here. I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People’s Champion so this is for you.”

The Rock cited Muhammad Ali’s quote and said, “The service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on earth.”

And let’s not forget Tom Hiddleston’s speech from the People’s Choice Awards 2021. He won big for ‘Male TV Star Of 2021’ and while delivering a speech, he said, “I share this entirely with the whole cast and crew.” For those of you who don’t know, he was talking about Loki’s cast and crew.

He continued and said, “I want to thank you, the people, the audience. The only reason I am allowed to play this character and continue to play him is because of the affection in which is held by you. In our story, Loki found his glorious purpose devoid of meaning and this means a great deal to me.”

Which is your favourite People’s Choice Awards 2021 speech from the above-mentioned list?

