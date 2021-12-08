The official promotional art for Spider-Man: No Way Home may have revealed Tobey Maguire’s Spidey in the upcoming film. As we get closer to the release date of the Tom Holland starrer, fans get more and more excited, especially due to the whole rumour around Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire joining the team.

Advertisement

The film, which is the fourth movie of the Marvel Phase 4, shows huge box office predictions and has a massive hype around it. The latter also led to the pre-booking sites crash when the tickets went live. This collaboration between the MCU and Sony webs several stories together, like that of Venom and Doctor Strange.

Advertisement

Despite all the excitement, it seems like the Studios are amping up their promotional strategies. Aside from trailers and posters, a tie-in illustration has been released, and it may have given a hint towards Tobey Maguire’s wall-crawling hero to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As you know, the movie will also see several former villains like Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Octavius, Electro, and Sandman back.

As reported by ComicBook, the official promotional art of Spider-Man: No Way Home, promotional art provided by a bank in Indonesia, seems to be both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire‘s version of Spider-Man fighting with Electro in the middle of a street. Once before, a fan noticed Maguire’s wall-crawler featured in the promo art by Bark Box. Though a smaller reveal than the latest one, it caught the attention of the fans.

Even though the Bank Mandiri illustration explicitly features another Spider-Man, which also has the same suit as Tobey, it still can’t be said for 100 percent sure that he will be in the film. Andrew Garfield has also denied his involvement, and so did the Studios.

Fans will just have to wait and watch to know if Tobey Maguire and Garfield are in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along with Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Tom Hardy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, J.K. Simmons, and more talented actors.

Must Read: The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Starrer’s Box Office Predictions Are In & The Numbers Are Surprising!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube