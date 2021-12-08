Apart from Doctor Strange aka Benedict Cumberbatch opening the gates to multiverse, to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire probably walking in, one of the most exciting thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home is Tom Holland and Zendaya’s chemistry. The two have been staring together in the flick since the start of the trilogy with Homecoming in 2017. Most recently they even kind of confirmed their relationship when they made their first red carpet appearance.

If you are unaware, the rumour mill has forever been claiming that Zendaya and Tom are a thing ever since they met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. But the two confirmed things earlier this year when they were spotted kissing each other on a driveway in Los Angeles. Turns out now Tom wants to describe what it feels like being with his lady love. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attended an even for Spider-Man: No Way Home in London. The team was on the red carpet when Tom was asked about the dynamic. As per Hindustan Times, he said, “The biggest way is just companionship. Two friends coming together, experiencing this world, going through the same problems at the same time, having a shoulder to cry on, has been a huge thing for the pair of us, and with Jacob [Batalon] as well. We really are a family.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and the Dune star appeared on Graham Norton’s talk show last week. Zendaya joked about her and Tom’s height difference. She said, “There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there. He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits Indian theatres on December 16. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

