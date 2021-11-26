One movie to have caught the frenzy of the audience in the recent times is of course Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi futuristic drama Dune. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista and more, the movie went on to impress everyone across the globe and is still very much a talk of the town. But now as the craze for the film widens, everyone is busy looking for updates regarding the sequel of the film that is already on cards.

Most recently it was confirmed that Dune 2 is on and the work for the same has already begun. The movie that is based on the books by same name has given Timothée Chalamet and the complete cast of the movie a lucrative franchise that will at least run for more than 2 parts. Chalamet and Zendaya have now opened up about the sequel and talk about the future of their parts.

When asked about starting work on Dune 2, Timothée Chalamet in a conversation with Deadline said, “We were ready to [go back] back then [when we wrapped Part One]. This story is far from finished. These characters are far from their end points. It’s a dream come true to get to work with Denis once on a movie of this size. And it’s certainly a marathon and not a sprint, so you have to pace yourself. But you don’t want to be weary of having fun. Certainly, in the project I’m working on now [Paul King’s Wonka], I’m learning even more than you don’t have to suffer all day at work. How lucky are we to get to do this?”

Meanwhile, Zendaya who is opposite Timothée Chalamet in Dune also spoke about the fact that her character will be explored more in the sequel. If you are unaware, her fans were disappointed with her screentime in the first part. She was in the film for hardly 7 minutes.

“I want to grow with the characters I play, and with the people that I get to learn from,” Zendaya said. “Anybody who has read the books knows there’s so much more to explore and deal with. What was cool for me having not been around for much of the first shoot was getting to see the movie from a completely fresh perspective, because I hadn’t seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie. And watching it felt like just the beginning of this story.”

