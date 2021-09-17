Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the highest-earning spots in Hollywood and has a fanbase far and wide. But while many have only love to shower, there is also a handful who do not agree with their content, and time and again have criticised the movies. The latest to offer his opinion on the Marvel movies is Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who is bold in his statement and called them nothing but a copy-paste job.

Denis is not someone known for mincing his words. The filmmaker has been vocal about the things he stands for, even if it goes against the bosses backing his upcoming release. Remember he criticised the Warner Bros hybrid release format when Dune was in the release lobby with an uncertain date? Well, now the filmmaker is talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Comicbook, Denis Villeneuve was harsh in his criticism of Marvel movies. He went on to say they are too many and nothing but copy paste job of others. He said, “There are too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others.” Now as expected this has already started trending on Twitter and getting contradictory reactions. While Marvel fans are calling him out, a few have stood in his support.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve has recently revealed there is Dune 2 in the making already. As per the same portal, he had said, “We have been hearing in the past few decades that it’s not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it’s still the same! So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project.”

“They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic,” Denis Villeneuve concluded.

