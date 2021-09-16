Advertisement

There are seven billion people on earth and there’s a slight chance that there’s someone other than you who looks exactly like you. On the other hand, there are theories that each one of us has at least one or more doppelgangers living somewhere on this planet but not everyone gets a chance to actually see or meet them in real life.

But if you’re a celebrity or a public figure, a doppelganger living across the country will find you. Scroll down and witness doppelganger duos that’ll make your jaw drop.

Dwyane Johnson and Eric Fields

Advertisement

Alabama police officer Eric Fields broke the internet recently when his doppelganger-ish pictures went viral. The officer not only shocked netizens but Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was also stunned witnessing the strange resemblance.

If you thought looking alike was weird, but citizens also noticed that apart from his physical and facial resemblance, Eric’s voice is pretty much the same. Which indeed makes him the doppelganger.

Later even Dwayne Johnson reacted to his doppelganger Eric and wrote, “Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields”.

Khloe Kardashian and Tori Spelling

The next doppelganger on the list is when, in the past month, the duo made headlines after Tori Spelling took the internet by storm with her almost similar makeup and looks like Khloe Kardashian. The American actress didn’t react negatively; instead, she took netizens’ comments as a compliment.

Talking to TMZ, Tori Spelling said she’s “honored” hearing fans think she makes a remarkable similarity to the Kardashian. Meanwhile, in another interview, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars thanked her makeup artist Hailey Hoff for giving her an amazing look.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t responded to anything about the resemblance but fans are still waiting to know her views on the same.

Rihanna and Andele Lara

Back in 2017, fans were totally convinced that they had found Rihanna’s Doppelganger and Andele Lara surely looks like Bad Gal Riri. From face to lips and eyebrows, fans are convinced she’s the perfect look-alike of Oceans 8 star.

Andele is a Boston-based Instagram star, and when her pictures went viral, fans started flooding her comment section as she was giving major Rihanna vibes.

Ariana Grande and Paige Niemann

Paige Niemann TikTok followers multiplied when she started impersonating Ariana Grande, while she posts pictures inspired by Thank You, the Next singer, on her Instagram.

Initially, only a few netizens were aware of Niemann’s similarities with the singer, but in 2019 her post eventually reached Ariana herself. In the video, the female TikToker was impersonating the 7 Rings singer’s Nickelodeon show, Sam & Cat.

Seeing the video, Ariana Grande responded, she wrote, “i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice/dialogue. i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet

Laschet is the son of German politician Armin Laschet, he’s also a menswear blogger, and citizens of the internet call him the perfect doppelganger of Hollywood hottie Ryan Gosling and his uncanny similarities with the La La Land star couldn’t be ignored.

The Notebook star is one of Hollywood’s most drool-worthy crushes, but God wasn’t happy with one Gosling so he blessed us with Johannes Laschet.

Talking to GQ, the blogger said, “It often occurs and sometimes is exhausting. There are worse things and you should not complain about it now. It’s better than when people say, ‘He looks like Danny DeVito.’”

Let us know which doppelganger is your favorite.

Must Read:‘West Side Story’ A Musical By Steven Spielberg To Release In India In December

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube