Advertisement

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the musical “West Side Story” is set to release in Indian theatres on December 10.

The screenplay is by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner.

Advertisement

The “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

The Steven Spielberg film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

Meanwhile, Zegler will also play a major role in DC films Shazam: Fury of the Gods, nothing much has been revealed about her character but she will be playing a mysterious key role in the big budget film.

Shortly after the news, Rachel tweeted, “i am in my key role in shazam 2 era.”

Zegler quickly became a Hollywood star, after she was shortlised among 30,000 other applicants for the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg upcoming “West Side Story.” The musical, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to debut in December.

From 20th Century Studios, Disney India will release “West Side Story” on December 10.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Resumes Shooting For ‘Liger,’ Actor Gives A Thrilling Glimpse Into His Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube