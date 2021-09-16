Advertisement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda updated his fans on Wednesday about his much-awaited Hindi debut film ‘Liger’.

The actor, whose character is a boxer in the film, uploaded a picture from the sets, where he seems to be taking a breather in-between shots.

The Arjun Reddy star tweeted: “BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes.”

Vijay Deverakonda proved that he’s the man of his words, the actor had promised Indian Idol fame Shanmukhapriya that he’ll give her a chance to sing in his movie and he recently met the singer. He even went on to say that her co star Charmee and director used to used to watch her videos.

The shooting of the film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, was stopped due to growing cases of Covid-19.

Now, that the shoots have resumed, the makers have decided to finish the production soon. Meanwhile due to the COVID pandemic, the makers had delayed the teaser release, they even shared an official statement, which reads, “In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy, and staying home.”

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Liger’, which also stars actress Ananya Panday, will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

