American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones is one of the most popular series and most watched series of all time. While the show ended in 2019, the characters populating the show remain as beloved as ever. Jon Snow aka Kit Harington is one of them.

The British star’s performance as Lord commander of the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow, was well received by the audience and the critics. His role on the epic fantasy show also earned him international recognition and several awards including Gold Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Awards.

However, Kit Harington may want to thank a man who punched him on the face years ago. Since the incident led to him landing the part. The English actor once opened up about how he landed on the role during a conversation with W Magazine.

Kit Harington, recalling a day before his audition for Game of Thrones, said “I had a black eye. I’d been in a fight the night before…I’d went into McDonald’s with this girl I had been dating, and it was late night and there were no seats. I asked this guy and this girl that he was with if we could sit at the same table as them. We sat down, and quite quickly he started being rude to the girl I was with, calling her names…He called her an ugly pig or something worse, and I said, ‘No you can’t, you can’t call her that. Get up.'”

Interestingly, the man turned out to be quite a bit taller than him. Kit Harington then continued, “He’d been sat down the entire time so when he got up he just kept going. I realized I had to, at that point, I had to throw the first punch or else I’d look like a complete wimp. And I got batted. So I went to the Jon Snow audition with a black eye, which I think that man who punched me in the face may have helped me get the job, so thank you!”

Not a terrible price to pay to land the role? Isn’t it?

