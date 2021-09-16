Advertisement

With just a couple of days left to the Bigg Boss OTT finale, fans of the controversial digital series are completely glued to the show. While Neha Bhasin bid the show adieu yesterday, Muskan Jattana was shown the door during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Post her eviction, we caught up with Moose and she had a lot to say.

While exclusively chatting with us, Muskan got candid about many things. She spoke to us at length about Raqesh Bapat’s sexist comment, such comments not being shocking to hear as well as chances of her saying yes to Bigg Boss 15 or any other reality show. Read on to know all she said.

During the recent Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar pulled up Raqesh Bapat for making a sexist remark. For the unversed, Raqesh, during a task, said that men were physically stronger than women and hence should be given a disadvantage during it. On being asked if she took felt it was sexist or whether he was misinterpreted, Muskan Jattana said, “I think maine show mai bhi kafi baar keh diya tha ki what he said was wrong. Agar uska kuch aur matlab that toh he should have said it in a different sense but he didn’t.”

Continuing further about people making sexist remarks, Bigg Boss OTT’s Muskan Jattana said, “And ya, being sexist is not that shocking. Hum sab ko lagta hai ki Oh My God it’s shocking that he’s sexist. No, a lot of India is sexist. That’s just the norm in India, sexist hone. Usko badlo, then it’s shocking. So if he actually accepted it and said that he’s wrong, then I would be like ok that’s nice, that’s interesting, kuch badal raha hai. But sexist hona toh woh Shamita bhi thi, Neha bhi thi…”

When we asked Muskan Jattana if she would like to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant she said, “I think if Pratik and Nishant are there then I’ll love to be there, if they’re not there then it depends, then I’ll have t think about it. But agar who dono waha hai toh I want to see them again.”

On being probed if she’s up to feature in another reality show, the evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “I don’t think so. Yeh mera career nahi hai – reality TV. It depends konsa hai. I know the audience likes me. I know that people would want to see me. So wohi depend karega, konsa show hai, kya hai. Otherwise I love being behind the camera, which doesn’t suite well with the audience.”

Check out Muskan Jattana’s interview here:

