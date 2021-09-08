Advertisement

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty, who is the contestant of the Bigg Boss OTT, is making headlines for her rift with fellow contestant Divya Agarwal. She also had an argument with Raqesh about Divya Agarwal, with whom she doesn’t get along. Scroll down to know more.

The makers of the controversial reality show dropped a new video on Voot. In the video, Shamita is seen asking Raqesh to leave her alone for some time as she wasn’t in the right frame of mind to talk to him.

Shamita Shetty said to Raqesh Bapat, “You’re telling me I’m telling you not to talk about it again. This is the last time… Stop saying that to me, right now my frame of mind will tell me to do exactly what you tell me not to do. Understand me!” To which he then responds, “OK, fine, I will not talk to her,” possibly referring to Divya in Big Boss OTT.

Shamita then said, “Right now, aapka santulan theek hai, mera nahi hai (You are thinking clearly, I’m not). I am the one who’s not OK right now.” Raqesh then tells her to ‘be OK’ then, to which Shamita said, “I am not a machine, darling. I’m saying handle me better. Handle me better!”

Raqesh Bapat then approached her and said, “When I’m telling you it’s over, I’m not talking to her, why are you bringing it up again and again?” Mohabbatein actress then told him not to scold her, in that case. The two seemed to make up with a hug and Raqesh offers her a kiss, but Shamita smiled and turned away. Take a look at the promo video below:

Shamita Shetty previously admitted that she and Raqesh like each other. She told Neha Bhasin, “It’s so obvious that we do, right? He’s lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I’m not confused. When I’ve taken a decision, I stand by it.”

