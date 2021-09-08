Advertisement

Last Saturday Bigg Boss OTT saw the eviction of two strong players, which was a shock to both host Karan Johar and housemates along with fans, as they had no clue over a double eviction. Since then fans on social media are in hate towards the show, stating that the two should have been in the show for some more time.

Millind Gaba agrees with the claims by fans saying that he felt he had a lot to offer. “I should have stayed on, though I am happy to be back home. I entered the show with the intention to win hearts and successfully managed to do that. Also, I am so humbled by the love people are showering on me. They are literally protesting my eviction and calling it unfair,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express.

When he was asked whether he felt the eviction was fair and just Millind said: “It was slightly unfair as I deserved to stay. There is so much negativity in that house and I was the only one who brought some humour and fun. I created a positive balance. I had also started to enjoy the game. However, everything is not in our hands.”

While opening up more about the show’s format Millind Gaba also mentioned, “All the power was given to the girls, which was wrong. I have known Akshara and even Divya and would have liked to partner with them. With Neha, I have known her as a musician but never had the opportunity to interact with her. However, she chose me and I decided to go for it as I thought we would be able to bond, but I was clearly wrong.”

The singer also opened up about how he was rejected by Neha, as she wanted to pair up with Pratik Sehajpal leaving him quite irritated. He said, “I felt betrayed. Just 10 minutes before the swap, Neha was talking about how we will play the game together and support each other. I always believed that musicians have a clean heart but she was wicked and such a planner. It just goes on to say how she is as a person.”

Talking about his experience on Bigg Boss OTT he said that it has taught him one thing that is if you are too humble or a Saint you can never win the game. “You have to have some black in your white,” he added. Even though the singer claimed to have no regrets, he felt that he should have started being more active from the first day itself.

The singer also shared his view about how Karan Johar was with all the contestants. “First, it was a big moment for me to share the stage with him. He is a star in his field and I absolutely love his style statement. While he did a great job as a host, I feel he didn’t let the boys speak much. He interacts mostly with girls and didn’t give us enough opportunity to cross our side,” he concluded.

