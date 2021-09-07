Advertisement

Actress Divyanka Tripathi has recently been praised for her amazing stunts and winning the ticket to the finale in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

After receiving all the accolades from her fans, now the actress took to her social media and posted her picture with the host of ‘KKK 11‘ Rohit Shetty and wrote a sweet message giving him thanks for all the lessons she learnt from him. She also mentioned that because of being an introvert, at certain times she is reluctant in having a conversation with him.

Divyanka Tripathi captioned the picture: “Late Teachers’ Day post. A confession – Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn’t have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever.”

It will be interesting to see her stunts in the upcoming episodes and what Divyanka Tripathi has learned so far.

What are your thoughts on Divyanka’s Teachers’ day post for Rohit Shetty? Tell us in the comments below.

