A lot of television celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon and Vikas Gupta have slammed the media and publications for covering late actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. Amid everything, Sambhavna Seth who happens to have a YouTube channel of her own also video blogged Sid’s untimely demise and received backlash for the same.

Now, in a new tweet, Seth has explained her point of view and have given back to the haters.

Sambhavna Seth took to her Twitter and wrote, “We being celebs were concerned as fans too want to know about @itsSSR family and friends at his funeral.. Same way @sidharth_shukla fans were also glued with tv sets to know what his family and friends are going through. They have all the right to know what is happening inside.”

Sambhavna Seth continued in a followed up tweet and wrote further, “& giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime unless you are leaking inside video or pictures. Which i didn’t. Those who are becoming over smart with their tweets were also scrolling their social media feeds to know what was happening there (sic)”.

Writing about the vlog, Sambhavna wrote, “And those blaming me for making a vlog of it, first of all go and watch my full vlog keeping your jealousy aside. I didn’t show even a single pic or video from there. Like your daily job is blaming. Mine is vlogging the same as acting/dancing.”

The actress didn’t stop there and explained the reason behind vlogging her emotions and wrote, “Because I find it better to capture my unfiltered feelings myself and post it on my youtube channel than paying paparazzis like others to follow me at gym, shopping malls and funerals. I am my own representer dear chaps & chicks. So chill.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. He’s survived by a mother and two sisters.

What are your thoughts on Sambhavna Seth’s tweets defending herself vlogging Sid’s funeral? Tell us in the comments below.

