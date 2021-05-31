Sambhavna Seth lost her father, SK Seth (aged 80), to a cardiac arrest on May 8. While sharing updates about his condition, she had pointed out the neglect the hospital had towards its patients. Now, the Bigg Boss star has sent a legal notice to Jaipur Golden Hospital, Delhi, where her father was admitted after he tested COVID-19 positive.

For the unversed, the actress said that her father could have been saved, and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life. Her strong statement hinted at the lack of medical supplies, ICU beds and oxygen and cryptically condemning negligence on the part of authorities. Read on to know more about the legal action she is taking against the medical institute.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sambhavna Seth opened up about sending the Delhi Hospital a legal notice. She said, “I have sent a notice to the hospital for deficiency in services, medical negligence, lack of proper care and attention, and non-responsive behaviour.”

Talking about the case, Sambhavna Seth said that her father was admitted to the hospital on April 30 and four days after he tested COVID-19 positive. After conducting a few blood tests, she said the medical staff assured the family that he would recover in a few days. But she added, “The following day, when my brother visited my father, he was shocked to see that his hands were tied.”

She continued, “He untied my father immediately and inquired about it. He was told that it was to dissuade him from removing the saline supply. On May 7, my panic-stricken brother called me to say that our father had been put on oxygen support even though his saturation was between 90 and 95. Somehow, I felt something was amiss and flew down to Delhi the very next day.”

Sambhavna Seth added that once she reached her father’s side, she was aghast to see his hands and legs were tied to the bed. She revealed that there was no one attending to her father and was shocked to see the “paucity of medical facilities.” The actress added, “I shot a video to highlight the issue, but the staff argued with me and heckled me to delete it. Seeing his condition, I ran from pillar to post to meet the senior doctor of the hospital, but all attempts proved futile.”

She went on to add that eventually, one of the doctors told her that his condition had improved and that he was assigning an attendant to take care of him. But moments later, he informed the family that Mr SK Seth had suffered a cardiac arrest. She added, “I wanted to see him, but he stopped me and said that they were trying to revive him. After that, I was told that he died of a severe attack. I guess, they already knew that he was gone.”

While adding that she had immense respect for the medical fraternity, Sambhavna Seth said, “They have been tirelessly serving people. I also understand that they are overworked during these times. However, I have had a different experience with this particular hospital. I have some questions pertaining to my father’s treatment and hence, I have sent them a legal notice.”

