Actress and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father to Covid-19 complications, says he could have been saved and it was not just the deadly virus that took his life.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture with her father that was taken at her wedding with actor Avinash Dwivedi.

“My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him,” Sambhavna Seth wrote, with the picture.

Sambhavna Seth’s strong statement probably hinted at the lack of medical supplies, ICU beds and oxygen and cryptically condemning negligence on part of authorities.

Sambhavna Seth lost her father on Sunday, May 9 following a cardiac arrest. Sharing the news on her official handle, her husband, Avinash posted a note that read, “Today at 5.37 pm Sambhavna lost her father due to covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nikki Tamboli To Aastha Gill, Bikini Looks Of These Temperature-Soaring KKK 11 Divas Will Make You Crave For Winter!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube