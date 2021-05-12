It’s been over a week since Amazon Prime Video’s comedy reality show LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse launched on the streaming service. What’s got everyone talking about Hasse Toh Phasse it is its unique format and challenge – that no matter what, if the contestants laugh they lose. With netizens talking about the show across platforms, the news caught television heart-throb Sidharth Shukla’s attention earlier this week. He tweeted saying he he would have definitely won if he was a part of the show.

Sunil Grover, who was one of the contestants, replied to him saying that this challenge is not as easy as it looks. A sweet banter followed with Gaurav Gera and Shehnaaz Gill joining in. Finally, the #SidNaaz declared on Twitter that they will participate in a LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse challenge. This had their fans excited and saw #SidNaazonLOL trending through the day. Fans have been waiting to watch what happens next.

Just days after the banter, the much-loved celebrities have surprised fans by dropping a video of the four of them in the same frame. From what looked like them connecting on a Zoom call, we see two teams formed – Sidharth Shukla & Sunil Grover V/S Shehnaaz Gill & Gaurav Gera – to take on the LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse challenge.

In this fun video, fans can see Shehnaz Gill openly challenging Sidharth Shukla that she will make him laugh and crack up at any cost. PJs, shayaris, quirky one-liners, signature statements -everything fun that one could imagine has come together and manifested in this hilarious video. Check out the video and see which jodi won this LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse challenge.

LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, sees 10 talented comedians compete against each other for six hours, with two main objectives. The first one is to make the others present in the house laugh, while the second one is that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant who remains straight-faced is the winner and takes home a grand prize.

The show features India’s finest comedy entertainers Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon who are under the constant watch of the hosts and referees Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

