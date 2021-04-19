Amazon Prime Video recently announced their upcoming unscripted reality comedy show LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse that will see India’s finest comedy entertainers Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik as contestants who will be under the constant watch of the hosts Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.

Sunil Grover, who is known for his impeccable comic timing took to his social media to share a piece of ‘broken news’. He shares, “#LOLonPrime Trailer out on 20th April 12:30pm.

@primevideoin #HasseTohPhasse”

Suresh Menon, another comedian who has left the masses in splits couldn’t handle his wig. He shared, “Time to gear up and send LOL ( read lots of love 💘) in the comments

#LOLonPrime Trailer out on 20th April

@primevideoin #HasseTohPhasse”

The show pits ten professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and more importantly, ensure that they do not laugh or even smile themselves. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be the winner and will take home a grand prize.

Produced by SOL Production Pvt Ltd, hosted by Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi, the show will feature 10 most celebrated Indian comedy entertainers – Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Cyrus Broacha, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastava, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal and Aadar Malik.

This six-episode unscripted reality comedy show will stream from April 30th across 240 countries and territories.

