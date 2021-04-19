Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday tweeted about the love story of her parents, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She shared a black and white photograph of her parents’ wedding in the post, too.

Advertisement

“Today is the wedding anniversary of my parents, growing up they lied to us that it was a conventional arranged marriage it’s only much later nani told us they had a raging affair, papa saw mom at a bus stand returning from college, took that bus every day till she noticed him,” Kangana wrote.

“When papa sent proposal Nana ji brutally rejected cos papa didn’t have good reputation, Nana had selected a groom with government job for mom, she was his favourite and lovingly called her Guddi, but mom fought all odds and convinced Nana, thanks for that, happy anniversary,” Kangana Ranaut added.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to wish her fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri. The actress said that if one does not know what to do on Navratri, that person should worship his/her mother and take her blessings.

On the work front, the release of Kangana’s upcoming film “Thalaivi” has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid in India.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate With Rajkumar Hirani For 2nd Time But He’s More Excited About The Filmmaker’s Collab With Shah Rukh Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube