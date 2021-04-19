Can we all not go back to non-COVID times, pretty please? The situation in the country isn’t great right now. So, Bollywood celebrities are jetting off to the Maldives yet again and guess who’s raising the temperature with her extraordinary hot pictures on Instagram? It’s none other than – Disha Patani.

The Malang actress is reportedly vacationing with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff at this exotic location and we are drooling over her perfect ‘summer bod’ in her latest Instagram upload.

Sharing a picture flaunting her toned midriff, a plunging neckline and a hot pair of a string bikini, Disha Patani captioned it with an octopus emoji. Her bikini also had ruffled feathers on it which made it look chic yet stylish at the same time.

Take a look at the pic here:

That perfect hot summer body of Disha Patani looks like a non-achievable dream to us right now. Haha!

The Malang actress also shared an Instagram story wearing a floral crop top and paired it with floral shorts. Disha flashed her signature radiant smile while posing for the picture and it stole the show for us. Take a look:

Disha Patani, you! We are drooling over her vacation videos and pictures already!

Meanwhile, recently the actress set the Internet on fire with a mirror selfie of hers in which she is flaunting her well-built body. Looks like, there’s no stopping her when it comes to fitness.

In the picture, Disha Patani is seen rocking a sports bra look with shorts, along with her furball snooping behind.

Disha makes sure to keep in touch with fitness, under all circumstances, which touts her as the fittest actress in the tinsel town. On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in Mumbai. The 28-year-old actress is all geared up for the release of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’.

Text Input: IANS

