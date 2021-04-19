Catfights are no new phenomenon to Bollywood. From Rekha to Smita Patil to the gen Z Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, all have had their names involved in them several times. But while the A-listers did get all the limelight for their fight, did you know there was a time when Desi Boyz actor Chitrangda Singh entered the ring against Poonam Pandey and flames were created?

This was back in 2012 when Poonam Pandey had put up the most iconic bait of our times on a cricket match. Yes, in case you are unversed, she had proposed that if India wins the match, she will strip naked if India won the world cup. For the ones who remember, know how much of a controversy that bait already was. Add to that Chitrangda Singh’s reaction and we know what we were up for ahead. Read on to know everything you should and what the two had to say.

Reacting to Poonam Pandey’s ‘I will strip if….’ proposal, Chitrangda Singh as per Bollywood Life, had said, “How do you compete with Poonam Pandey, when she is ready to strip for kabbadi matches? Though I have never met Poonam and no prsnl agenda, but guess she does her bathroom rituals everyday and in sometimes that involves striping,”

This as expected did not go well with Poonam Pandey at all, who said Chitrangda Singh was garnering publicity at her cost. Pandey even went on to call her a b*tch, “It really feels gr8 when people use ur name to garner publicity! It reminds me a dialogue from the film Guru – Jab log tumhare khilaf bolne lage samajh lo taraki kar rahe ho. Jealousy: That’s what makes a b*tch talk.”

This didn’t stop here, post sometime, Poonam Pandey as per her cryptic dig at Chitrangda Singh had proof that she spoke about her for publicity. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Tweet Hearts!!! There is this actress she had 700 followers since many months started using my name now has 1300+ in a day…hahaha how cheap anyone can be arrey yaar itna bhi garib mat bano :P. Envy me; Hate me; Rate me. Face it… You’re never gonna be me.”

Well, this was fiery. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more from the entertainment world.

