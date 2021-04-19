Ever since Ajay Devgn shared a cryptic message on Instagram last month asking viewers to refer to him not as Ajay Devgn but as Sudarshan, speculations have been rife that the actor is making his OTT debut. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old star took to social media on Monday once again to share a video message saying that he has “an exciting news to share, but not today, tomorrow.” Fans are now even more excited to know what is in the store. Now the latest report throws some light on the message.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is all gearing up for his digital debut with the Hotstar show, Luther, which is an official remake of the British classic psychological crime thriller of the same name, reports Pinkvilla. A source has revealed, Ajay will announce his foray into the digital world with Luther tomorrow.

“It’s a classic show and the makers were clear on getting a top A-List star on board. When they approached Ajay with the script, he was bowled over by the writing and instantly came on board. He will be playing the role of a detective, originally played by Idris Elba, who is obsessed by his job of catching criminals. The character is multi-dimensional, with shades of grey to it, and required an actor of Ajay’s calibre,” a source close to the development revealed to the publication.

Reportedly, Rajesh Mapuskar, who is known for the slice of life, Ferrari Ki Sawaari and the Marathi film, Ventilator, will be directing Ajay Devgn‘s debut OTT show. The shooting timeline and the name of the show are kept under wraps for now.

While not many details of other cast members are revealed, rumours suggest that Ileana D’Cruz will play the female lead alongside Devgn. However, now we have to wait and see what the Tanhaji actor has to give more details about the show tomorrow.

Must Read: When John Abraham Gifted Birthday Boy Arshad Warsi A BMW F750 GS Worth Whopping 12 Lakhs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube