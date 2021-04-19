Filmmaker Kunal Kohli launched the first look of his series “Ramyug” on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan recites the “Hanuman Chalisa” in the first look of the show, to be launched on an OTT platform.

“#Ramyug, an MX Original Series, coming soon only on @mxplayer. Directed by: Kunal Kohli (@kunalkohli) With a special rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Vocals: Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) Featuring: Ustad Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9) Composer: Rahul Sharma. Lyrics: Aman Akshar,” Kohli captioned the first look, which dropped on Instagram.

Kunal Kohli recently helmed the series OTT film “Lahore Confidential”. His new series will have new faces portraying Ram and Sita.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has described son Abhishek as “fathers pride”, along with a cryptic jargon he wrote in his new Instagram post.

“Well done buddy .. WHTCTW .. a Father’s pride,” Big B wrote on Thursday night, along with an image of a tweet by Abhishek about his latest digitally-released film “The Big Bull”.

This is not the first time that the Bollywood veteran has used the acronym. Earlier, when Abhishek had announced the release of “The Big Bull”, Amitabh Bachchan had written: “Remember bhaiyu WHTCTW .. !!”

“The Big Bull” draws its story from the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

