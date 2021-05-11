TV star Asha Negi on Tuesday took a potshot at celebrities who make a big deal about posing for videos and pictures while getting vaccinated.

“To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos… yaar awareness ke liye thik hai but please itni overacting mat kiya karo, bohot annoying ho jaata hai (buddy, spreading awareness is a good thing but please cut down on the overacting, it gets annoying)!” Asha said in a note she posted on Instagram.

She had a further witty dig while captioning the note.

“Please yaar! Aur haan log pooch rahe hain videographer khud le ja rahe ho ya hospital is providing (people wonder if you took the videographer along or if the hospital provided one)?” went the caption.

Friends in the industry as well as fans loved her post.

“Someone said it!!” wrote Rahul Sharma said.

“Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko.. (who knows what else one will have to see next) @ashanegi,” Nia Sharma wrote, in response to Asha’s post.

Meiyang Chang wrote: “Tu hamesha sach bol deti hai jaanemann (you always state facts).”

Other TV celebs including Anita Hasnandani, Ravi Dubey, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Heli Daruwala responded with laughter emojis.

Asha Negi previously announced on Instagram that she has decided to take a break from social media, says such steps once in a while help one stay sane.

“Everybody should go on a digital detox once in a while. It keeps you sane. When so much is happening on social media, it becomes important to take a break. Sometimes, we end up doing nothing due to social media as we are busy scrolling all the while. So, it’s important to engage yourself in some productive activities by disconnecting yourself from the virtual world for a while,” Asha told IANS.

This isn’t the first time that Asha has taken a break from social media.

“I went on a digital detox in past, too. I planned to take a break for a week but I enjoyed so much that I came back on social media after almost 20 long days,” the “Pavitra Rishta” fame actress recalled.

