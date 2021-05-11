Shweta Tiwari who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is in a nasty social media brawl with husband Abhinav Kohli. The couple has been living separately and yesterday Shweta shared explosive CCTV footage on her Instagram account where the two were fighting and snatching away son Reyansh from each other. Now, the netizens are calling the actress ‘Desi Amber Heard’.

Later, Abhinav posted his side of the story on Instagram and dismissed claims put by the actress on him.

Now, the internet of course is divided into two parts. One is supporting Shweta Tiwari and the other one is supporting husband Abhinav Kohli. Netizens called the video against her husband ‘planned’ and called her out for ‘fake feminism’ while playing a victim card.

A user reacted to Shweta’s video and tweeted, “Planned video. Audio not there. What if Shweta Tiwari threatened to k!ll the kid and provoked him? Why didn’t she allow him to touch his own child, despite court orders? Why didn’t you publish his side of the story and interview?”

Another user tweeted, “Request to SHWETA’s future 3rd husband: DON’T FATHER A CHILD with her. You will also suffer from parental alienation, which will impact child also psychologically.”

Take a look at some of the reactions from Shweta Tiwari’s video against Abhinav Kohli here:

Planned video. Audio not there. What if Shweta Tiwari threatened to k!ll the kid and provoked him? Why didn't she allow him to touch his own child, despite court orders? Why didn't you publish his side of story and interview? #ShwetaTiwari #AbhinavKohli https://t.co/6CHRM1Rpcq — Ambar MRA | MGTOWIndiaOfficial (@AmbarMra) May 10, 2021

Request to SHWETA TIWARI 's future 3rd husband: DON'T FATHER A CHILD with her. You will also suffer from parental alienation, which will impact child also psychologically. #ShwetaTiwari #AbhinavKohli — Ambar MRA | MGTOWIndiaOfficial (@AmbarMra) May 10, 2021

Shame on You #ShwetaTiwari you are using your child as a weapon of harassment against your husband. And to top it you are sung social medial and your followers to again sympathy for you, video Cleary shows that your husband was trying to take the child and U are not allowing him https://t.co/rXedF3YTmA — Siddhant (@siddhantjainind) May 10, 2021

Please don't spread lies. 🙏

#ShwetaTiwari is a LIAR. #ISupportAbhinav It IS NOT abuse. It's clear in the video she is clearly NOT cooperating as per court orders, so he took the kid. She's alienating a child from his father.#CoronavirusPandemic #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING https://t.co/rTcJc6P2Ug — Road Runner (@iwinfairly) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari shared a video on Instagram last night with a caption that read, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma… I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society.”

What are your thoughts on Shweta’s video against Abhinav Kohli? Tell us in the comments below.

