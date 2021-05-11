Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her participation has created a ruckus in her personal life as estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has accused her of ‘neglect.’ Ever since there have been plenty of videos and allegations made in the public domain. Read on for the latest update.

Yesterday, Shweta shared a video where Abhinav could be seen pulling the kid. The incident took place in open inside their society and there were on-lookers present too. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress called Kohli a ‘horrible man’ and said he has been giving mental trauma to their son, Reyansh.

Now, reacting to the video, Abhinav Kohli has shared his side of the story. He went live on Instagram yesterday and shared his video proofs from the same incident. Abhinav could also be heard saying in the video that he’s a ‘one many army’ who’s been fighting for his child alone.

Abhinav Kohli showcased videos from the same night where Reyansh could be heard saying that he wants to stay with her father. Shweta Tiwari, on the other hand, could be heard saying that it’s what Abhinav taught him, so obviously, a child will say that.

Like Shweta, Abhinav while sharing his side of the story, captioned it “Let the truth come out.”

Check out the 1-hour long video below:

Yesterday, Shweta Tiwari shared a rather disturbing video of her husband Abhinav Kohli pulling their child. She wrote, “This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma…I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!??”

