Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli’s domestic abuse is getting nastier with each passing day. The 40-year-old actress has just shared explosive CCTV footage on her Instagram where Abhinav can be seen misbehaving and snatching her son Reyansh away from him and this is happening in her society where everyone is looking at them.

In a turn of events, Shweta has shared this video on her Instagram and has clearly mentioned that she’ll eventually take it off from her account.

Shweta Tiwari wrote a fiery caption against Abhinav Kohli that read, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma… I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society.”

Take a look at the video here:

That’s one heartbreaking video to see. If you would swipe right, you would see that Reyansh is scared and is hiding in his blanket when the house help is trying to make him feel comfortable.

Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and that’s when it all started. Abhinav Kohli tried to file an FIR against the actress but was directed to a Child Welfare Committee.

Shweta has taken such a huge step and shared this video after Abhinav slammed her in his recent Instagram uploads.

Reacting to Shweta Tiwari’s video, Ekta Kapoor commented, “Why is this guy not arrested”. Actress Ridhima Pandit also reacted to it and commented, “Oh My God Shweta 😢… Be strong.. A mother always knows what’s best”.

