While the television world is shut, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is stealing the buzz! The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is being shot in Cape Town. Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who is one of the contestants is opening up about signing the show amid the pandemic and more. Read on for exclusive details!

Koimoi roped in Sourabh Raaj Jain for a conversation before he flew to Cape Town. The actor revealed being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi previously too. He also shared his take on being a part of Bigg Boss.

Read the excerpts from the conversation with Sourabh Raaj Jain below:

How did Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 work out for you?

I had been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past as well, but due to other work commitments, I was never able to associate with the show. So this year proved to be lucky when I got offered it again. There were no two ways about it as I just knew I had to take it up. I love adventure, I love thrills and chills which adventurous activities give me and this show has it all! And I am very excited to take on all that KKK has to offer this season.

From being the Lord Shiva on-screen to now lord of stunts, how prepped are you?

I wouldn’t call myself the Lord of stunts yet, till I experience each and every one of them. The lockdown has not given me too much time to physically prepare myself besides basic home workouts, but I used the time on hand to work a lot more on my mental strength and inner endurance which I feel will help me perform the stunts in a much better manner.

What is your biggest phobia? Snakes, electric stunts, heights – what is it that makes you drop a heartbeat?

I won’t call this a phobia or fear, but insects and creepy crawlies of any kind gross me out. I have always been wary of them, but I hope that through the course of the show I can get more well acquainted with these species and break my mind blocks about them.

Do you know any of your co-contestants? Any competitive warning that you would like to share?

The list of names this year is pretty exciting and I am waiting to get to know all of them better through the course of the show. I am not looking at competing with anyone but myself through the season. I am aiming at becoming a better version of myself and definitely a lot more stronger and focused on both my physical and mental strengths.

Nach Baliye, Khatron is now on the checklist. Is Bigg Boss too on your ‘bucket list’? Have you been offered it before?

As of now my main focus lies on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and doing my very best on the show. Only post that, will I focus on other projects.

