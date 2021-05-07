Actor Arjun Bijlani loves the romantic genre, but he confesses being more excited about trying out the action on screen lately.

The fact is not surprising, perhaps, considering Arjun flies off to Cape Town for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, after featuring in the romantic music video “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”.

“As much as I love the romantic genre, it’s the action genre that has got me really kicked off late. I want to keep trying new things, stay ahead of time and entertain my audiences with the best of my abilities,” Arjun Bijlani asserted while speaking to IANS.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Bijlani flew to Cape Town for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, and he says it’s not easy to leave his family behind in such unprecedented times.

“As they say, the show must go on! Leaving my family behind in such unprecedented times for Khatron Ke Khiladi is indeed an arduous task. I am feeling all sort of emotions right now. I am a little anxious looking around at the crisis, at the same time excited to embark on this adventurous journey, and more than anything, worried about my family. They, too, are upset about me leaving, which makes it even harder,” he told IANS.

Arjun Bijlani says that the show feels very different this year because of the pandemic.

