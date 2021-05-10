Kangana Ranaut is one Bollywood personality who doesn’t mince her words even if it gets her banned or have her post deleted. Less than a week ago, Kangana was permanently banned from Twitter, and during her few days on Instagram, one of her posts also got deleted. Now she has taken to her Insta stories to talk about things.

In her latest story, the Queen actress shared a news clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the violence happening in the state. While stating that she pressured the government to intervene and stop the violence in the state, she even shared her views on how social media should be used.

A while ago, Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram account and posted a lengthy message. It read, “I got banned by twitter many cases filed on me but finally monster Mamta has stopped violence in Bengal.” It continued, “I also put pressure on Centre government, Home Minister team is in Bengal right now.”

Talking about how social media should be used, Kangana Ranaut’s Insta story read, “Social media should be a tool to save lives, Instagram is most self-indulging and bogus platform, it brings great satisfaction to me that I get banned by all these platforms unless you are not a disrupter or a rebel what good is your life?”

She concluded the note by saying, “Unless you don’t ruffle some feathers hurt egos save lives why are you even born??” What do you think of her advice on the use of social media and the meaning of life?

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Insta stories and posted a message about Instagram deleting one of her posts. She wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome… It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

