Shweta Tiwari is time and again in news for her personal life. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is accused by her estranged husband of ‘neglecting’ their son, Reyansh. Abhinav Kohli in the latest post has reacted to the claims of not contributing a penny financially to support their child. Read on for all the details.

It all began as Shweta flew to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav claims that he refused the travel plan amid the second wave as it could be really dangerous for their son, Reyansh. Despite it all, the actress made her choice and allegedly kept their son in a ‘hotel room.’ Kohli even tried to file an FIR for ‘neglect’ but was directed to a Child Welfare Committee.

Reacting to it all, Shweta Tiwari slammed Abhinav Kohli and even mentioned that he hasn’t contributed a penny for Reyansh to date. But the estranged husband has a whole different tale and mentions that he’s contributed 40% of his recent earning for their child.

Abhinav Kohli reacted to Shweta Tiwari’s latest claim in an Instagram video. He could be heard saying, “Tumne bola ki maine ek penny nahi kharcha kiya bachchon ke parvarish ke liye? Tumhe zara sharam nahi aati? Jab main Arjun Bijlani ke saath, jo tumhare saath hai wahaan pe, show kar raha tha aur uske baad main Balaji ke do show kar raha tha… Bohot door bhi nahi, yeh toh abhi ki baat hai. 40% maine online apne account se tumhare account mein transfer kiya hai (You claimed that I did not spend a single penny to raise the kids? Do you have no shame? When I did a show with Arjun Bijlani, who is with you in Cape Town, and two more shows with Balaji recently, I sent 40% to your account via online transfer).

He also slammed Shweta for allegedly ‘lying’ about the finance part.

“Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur tum phir yeh bolti ho ki paise bhi nahi kharcha kar raha hai aur tum akele paise kharcha kar rahi ho? You know what, already tum bohot gir gayi thi, tum bas girti hi jaa rahi ho (You took all the money and then you claim that I spent nothing and you are bearing all the expenses alone? You know what, you already stooped very low, and you continue to stoop even lower),” said Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari, who’s currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is yet to react to the latest allegations!

