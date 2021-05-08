We recently saw Mumbai Airport flooded with many TV stars who left for Cape Town to begin shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Amongst those stars was the television’s hottie Shweta Tiwari who happily left to be a part of this reality show. But it looks like after she left, her husband Abhinav Kohli went into a state of panic and is pretty restless.

Advertisement

Abhinav posted a series of videos on Instagram where he asked everyone to help him find his son. Now, this comes as a big shock, and we are waiting to hear what Shweta has to say about this. Keep scrolling further to know what he exactly said.

Advertisement

According to his IG Videos, Abhinav Kohli is heard saying that Shweta Tiwari had asked him for his consent to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, even after denying it, he says that the actress jetted off to South Africa amid the second wave of Coronavirus, allegedly keeping their children in a hotel room.

Abhinav Kohli is panicking as he thinks that their son Reyansh Kohli is not with Shweta Tiwari. He even tried to lodge an FIR against her, but nothing major happened as he was told to visit the Children welfare committee.

Abhinav further explains that his son is an insecure child who always wants a parent beside him. Hence, he is hopping from hotel to hotel to find his son. Furthermore, Kohli appeals to people to help him with any information about his son.

Abhinav Kohli mentions that if he fails to find his son, he will go to High Court. In the next video, he revealed that his son had congestion in his chest and was not keeping well while thinking he might have COVID. Check out the videos posted by Kohli below:

We hope everything is fine with Shweta Tiwari’s son, and she comes up with a reply soon. What do you think about this entire situation?

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Posted Her ‘Virginity Certificate’ & Said: “I Have A Proof Of Being Virgin From A Hospital”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube