Television actress Shweta Tiwari rose to fame with her portrayal as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The Ekta Kapoor show brought her unprecedented fame. Such that, there’s a section that still remembers her by the name of the character. Today, we bring to you the first-ever paycheck of the beauty and it is sure to leave you stunned. Read on for all the details.

For the unversed, Shweta first even appeared on TV on Doordarshan in 1999. She had done a couple more shows after that. But it was 2001-2008 when her life completely changed as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But you know what’s more exciting? The actress receiving 5 lakhs in her first paycheck!

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Shweta Tiwari last year revealed that her first proper paycheck was Rs 5 lakhs. She had done a couple of work before and it is usual for someone in the industry to earn 1.5-2 lakhs. But she was herself left in disbelief when she received her first paycheck with that whopping sum.

Shweta Tiwari even added that she did not know what to do with that money. For the first two days, she kept staring at the cheque and decided that she wouldn’t deposit it. Eventually, she ended up buying her first car with that money – a black colour Santro.

Shweta was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV. The show starred Varun Badola opposite her.

On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari has been creating a lot of noise over her personal life. She recently opened up about her failed marriages in an interview.

In response, her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli came out in the open and slammed the actress. He even accused Tiwari of hitting him with a stick.

