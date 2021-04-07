Thalapathy Vijay is amongst the trending topics on Twitter almost every day. Some day it’s about his recent blockbuster, Master, while on other days, it’s about his next i.e. Thalapathy 65. Now, yet again the actor is back in news and it’s due to the latter reason.

As we all know, the developments on Vijay’s next took place at a brisk pace in the last few days. Moreover, he has even taken a flight for Georgia to shoot the first schedule of the film. One picture of the same is going viral on the internet that features the actor standing at the Chennai airport.

As expected, as soon as the picture went viral, fans went crazy and wished Thalapathy Vijay a happy journey and good luck for Thalapathy 65. See below how fans reacted:

We too wish Thalapathy Vijay good luck for his Thalapathy 65!

Rumours had it that Thalapathy 65 to feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jammwal as villains. While Nawazuddin dismissed the rumours months ago, Vidyut too reacted to it recently.

Vidyut was reacting to a tweet that says: “#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As an Antagonist for #Thalapathy65. #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire.” Reacting to the tweet, Vidyut Jammwal wrote: “I AM WAITING, and would love to.. But this news is false.”

Meanwhile, the mahurat puja for Vijay’s next was performed on Wednesday. Sharing photographs from the set, director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted: “New journey starts today #Thalapathy65 feeling blessed to work with the sweeetesssssst @actorvijay sirrr and @sunpictures #Thalapathy65Poojai.”

The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

