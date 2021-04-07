Kapil Sharma is hands down, the most famous personality on TV. That’s not just us, but what even the surveys recently proved. The comedian has a massive fan following on social media, and he keeps interacting with them time and again. Things turned rather hilarious this time when a fan told the TKSS host that he wants to work with him. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Kapil went off-air with his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in February. The team was rumoured to be facing issues due to a lack of audience. At the same time, the comedian was set to welcome his second child (Trishaan) with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Ever since he’s been sitting at home until TKSS goes on air in May.

Kapil Sharma yesterday conducted a Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. A fan wrote to him, “I want to work with you, sir. can I get a chance?” As expected, the Firangi actor left everyone in splits when he replied, “Main to abhi khud ghar baitha hu bhai (I am sitting at home right now, brother)!”

I want to work with you sir.can i get a chane — santosh das (@santosh22438822) April 6, 2021

Another user asked Kapil Sharma to share images of their family. Basically, the fan wanted to see a picture of Trishaan. “Still we want to see them Please share your pics with your family, we want to see our Jr. Kappu (Trishaan baby) @KapilSharmaK9,” he wrote.

Kapil responded, “Will post it soon.”

Asked about his birthday celebrations, Sharma added, “Aisa kuch khaas plan nahin tha bcoz of #COVID19 (We did not have any such plan because of Covid-19”).”

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to be back in May. Krushna Abhishek had confirmed the same in a conversation with TOI. He said, “The show is returning to TV in May. We haven’t finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon.”

