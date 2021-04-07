The second wave of Coronavirus has taken the entire Bollywood industry by storm. Every day we get to hear new names adding up to the list of actors who have tested positive for the virus. Well, it was only yesterday that Katrina Kaif announced on her social media that she has tested positive for the virus. This update resulted in fans getting concerned about her health and also started wondering what will happen to the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, which is currently on floors in Mumbai?

For the unversed, Salman, along with Katrina, has already started shooting for this action-packed spy thriller since March 8. As per the latest reports, we hear that the film’s shoot is continuing as per the plan with the Dabangg actor at Yash Raj studios in Mumbai.

“Katrina Kaif shot for Tiger 3 a week back and is scheduled to join again from the end of April for a few days. This was always a part of the original shooting plan of the film, so there is no delay in the shoot of Tiger 3. Right now, Salman Khan is finishing his solo portions with Maneesh, and the shoot is going on in full swing,” revealed a trade source to Pinkvilla. The source adding further that all Covid-19 protocol has been strictly followed in the premises of Yash Raj Studios.

“From constant sanitisation to compulsory mask and Covid-test at regular interval for the cast and crew, Aditya Chopra is following strict measures on the set to be safe and avoid any sort of lapse. All the sets and equipment’s are also sanitised multiple times to curb the possibility of virus spread. All the govt. Prescribed guidelines are being strictly adhered to on the sets,” the source added. Apart from Tiger 3, another mega-budget action film, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, is being shot at present in the studio and the same covid-protocols are being followed on that set too.

We wish for Katrina Kaif’s speedy recovery and hope that the shoot of this Salman Khan starrer goes uninterrupted.

