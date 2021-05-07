The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show has been missing from television for a few weeks now and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to return. Now the latest report shares an update regarding the show.

Reportedly, the show went off the air since the comedian welcomed their second child. He even confirmed it during an AMA session on Twitter saying that he needs to ‘be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby’.

Following Kapil Sharma’s short break from TV, it was expected that the show to return this month but it seems fans will have to wait a few more weeks. As Mumbai remains in lockdown due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and shoots are not permitted in Maharashtra.

As per Dainik Bhaskar report, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show decided to take a break in the first place is because the show couldn’t hold up without celebrity guests for much longer. Since there are no releases there are no movies to promote on the show. As a result, the plan to bring back the show has been pushed forward to June.

The report further states that if the situation did not improve and shoots do not resume in Mumbai, the delay might reportedly be longer than expected. On other hand, Indian Idol season 12, which has been running for the past six months, has been given an extension. The show was supposed to end in April but now has got extended.

It’s worth pointing out that the Indian Idol 12 show is still going strong with 9 contestants performing week after week with no eliminations.

