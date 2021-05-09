It was only recently that Shweta Tiwari left for Cape Town to be a contestant in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. After she left, her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, created a stir on the internet by accusing the actress of leaving their son in a hotel room behind. We were all waiting for the actress to react to this, and finally, she has.

Advertisement

Abhinav posted a series of Instagram videos where he blamed Shweta for leaving for Cape Town despite not giving her permission. He also wanted to file an FIR against the actress and called out to people for help to find his son. Well, keep scrolling further to know how the actress has reacted.

Advertisement

According to reports in Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari has hit back at her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, after he accused her of leaving their son alone in a hotel in Mumbai to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In an interview to the portal, the actress claims that she had informed Kohli about her plans and revealed that their son is safe with her family.

Shweta Tiwari said, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything, and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted.”

She continued, “I really don’t understand the agenda behind it, given that he speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order. To be honest, as per the HC orders, he is allowed to speak for only half an hour, but he speaks for a longer period, but we never stop him. Yet he claims that he doesn’t know where his child is and how he is doing.”

Well, this is really strange, and we can now only wait to hear what Abhinav Kohli has to respond to these statements made by Shweta Tiwari?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Atul Virkar On His Struggles Amid Son’s AHDS Disease & Pandemic: “I Sold Newspapers, Agarbatti, Papad For Survival”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube