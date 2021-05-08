Actress Neelam Pathania feels there is healthy competition among all the players in the television industry when it comes to providing entertainment. The actress, who is currently part of Qurbaan Hua, opened up about the same in a recent conversation.

During the same chat, she also said that the competition is helping improve the overall quality of shows.

“Our industry is churning out interesting stories that are not just relatable but entertaining at the same time. While things were not going well in between, the industry is evolving for the better now. There is also healthy competition when it comes to providing wholesome entertainment to viewers,” Neelam Pathania told IANS.

Neelam Pathania, who is part of Qurbaan Hua, says she is quite similar to the character she portrays on the show. She said, “My character Godambhari is versatile in its own way. She is comical, sarcastic, emotional, loving and has negative shades too. We all have seen such characters in real life. I think we both are similar in the way we are emotional and loving.”

She added, “I like the comic streak in her, and that’s something I am learning from her and do try to carry that funny side home because it is quite entertaining.”

