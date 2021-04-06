Rajveer Singh who rose to popularity with Qurbaan Hua and Sufiyana Pyaar Mera is one of the rising actors in the television industry. The 35-year-old actor is now opening up on his battle with COVID-19 and how he immediately isolated himself after testing positive for the novel virus.

The actor tested positive for the virus on March 31st and immediately isolated himself and nobody except for the producer and his team on set knew about it.

Rajveer Singh in a conversation with TellyChakkar revealed, “Actually, I caught the virus on the 31st of March, that is when I tested positive and I immediately isolated myself. Only my producer, my team, and my set people knew about it. I did not want to scare my fans or well-wishers and I chose not to reveal about my positive report then.”

The Qurbaan Hua actor also busted the myth that if you’re healthy you will not catch the virus and said, “I am very fit that way and follow a strict vegetarian diet but look even I am in the highly contagious category of the virus. So there is no parameter that if you are healthy and fit, the virus won’t attack or affect you. Everybody has to take care of their own selves and take all kinds of precautions.”

Talking about how COVID-19 can affect your mental and physical health, Rajveer Singh said, “Honestly, I am from a Jatt family from Haryana. We are brought up in such a way where we are taught to deal with the situation and face it strongly rather than letting it affect our mental health. We are taught that whatever issues arise in life, we need to move on. So COVID-19 hasn’t affected my mental health thankfully. I am taking all the precautions and measures and following what my doctor is advising. We all are in the same boat in this pandemic.”

The Qurbaan Hua actor concluded by saying, “I really don’t know from where I caught the virus but I think I only must have been a little carefree about it somewhere and which is why I caught the virus. As of now, I am having proper meals and resting well. I have tested again and even if I test negative, I will be talking to my doctor about my quarantine period and only then going ahead.”

We wish Rajveer Singh a speedy recovery.

