Indian Idol season 12 has been in the headlines for many reasons. The most recent being veteran and iconic star Rekha’s presence on the show and the magic she brought with her. Apart from that was Anu Malik’s comeback to the show that was the talk of the town. His comeback has now got a reaction from Sona Mohapatra, and she has called the reality show sad.

For the unversed, Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment and was termed a predator three years ago. The veteran musician after the row had to step down from his seat of the judge on India Idol and was missing since then. Sona Mohapatra, alongside Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, was quite vocal about the row and were against Malik. Sona has once again opened up, and this time about his comeback to the show. Read on to know what she exactly has to say.

Singer Sona Mohapatra in her reaction to Anu Malik coming back on the show had amazing words to say about Rekha. She said the veteran star has a boost to the ‘sad’ music reality show. On her reason to call it a sad show, she said what will one call a show that has a known serial s*xual predator.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted, “Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial s*xual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year?Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India 🧚♀️.” (sic)

Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year?Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India 🧚🏿‍♀️ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about the same. Back in 2019, she wrote an open letter to Anu Malik. An excerpt from the same read, “Why should we diesel up now that you are on TV you said? Well, you have no right to be platformed on National TV till you make amends. 1.3 billion people exist in India. Not everyone needs to make crores on TV to survive or be ‘judge’ to young people whose safety they jeopardise. You aren’t a role model. You could always take a break, go to a s*x rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better.”

