Delhi 6 was a critically acclaimed movie with some amazing performances from Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and others. The Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra magic worked for this one, and with AR Rahman’s soothing music, how could this film not be a part of our favourite film list? Well, now, after so many years, Jr Bachchan has revealed an interesting tale from the sets of the film, which will definitely get you excited.

Did you know that Rishi Ji was not okay with the films original ending? If what AB said is true, then the late actor even threw a tantrum on the climax’s sets to change. Keep scrolling further to know the entire story.

If you have seen Delhi 6, you would know that Abhishek Bachchan’s character Roshan dies. But after meeting his grandfather, played by Amitabh Bachchan, in heaven, AB would come back to life. Well, not many know that the original plot was for Roshan to die.

Recalling how Rishi Kapoor was not fine with the original ending, Abhishek Bachchan stated in an interview with Film Companion, “Originally Roshan was supposed to die. And Chintu uncle (#RishiKapoor) threw a tantrum about the ending saying, ‘How can he die? You have to show hope’, and I just had a flight to catch.”

Abhishek was also in awe of the late actor and was praising the way he effortlessly carried his scenes. Remembering a scene, Jr AB said, “I realised there was no difference of Chintu uncle before the camera rolled and when it rolled after. What was his actual coffee mug just became the prop, and he just carried on. And I said, ‘wow.”

Indeed Rishi Kapoor was a brilliant actor, and no one can ever replace him. But what do you think about the change in Delhi 6’s climax scene? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

