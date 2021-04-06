Out of all the controversies that Kangana Ranaut has been involved in, her tug of war with Javed Akhtar has now been the longest-running. The veteran lyricist-poet-writer had filed a defamation complaint against the actor for defaming him and dragging him in her episode with Hrithik Roshan. Akhtar had requested the Mumbai police to take necessary action against her.

Meanwhile, most recently we had heard that Kangana approached the Mumbai court to quash the charges against her made by Javed Akhtar. There had been no update on the same for a while, and the police were probing the same. Turns out the decision taken by the Mumbai court is not in the favour of the Thalaivi actor. Read on to know everything you should about this latest update of the row.

For the unversed, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, Kangana Ranaut was very vocal that Bollywood has a hand in his destiny and that the actor was forced to end his life. While going on record in a TV interview, Kangana took many names. One of which was Javed Akhtar. She said that the veteran lyricist told her to keep his mouth shut about her affair with Hrithik Roshan. This triggered Akhtar who took the step of filing a criminal case against Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut later pleaded with the Mumbai court to quash the charges. She had even pleaded to move 4 of her cases to the Himachal Pradesh court earlier. As per Bollywood Hungama now, the Mumbai court has denied the plea and not given Ranaut any sigh of relief. Meanwhile, as per her lawyer, they will be challenging the Mumbai court’s decision in the higher courts.

However, Kangana was summoned by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the same Javed Akhtar row. But when she missed appearing in front of the court, a bailable warrant was issued earlier under her name.

