Godzilla vs Kong has turned out to be a saviour for cinemas worldwide. The movie is receiving a thunderous response in both the US and overseas territories. Now, the latest is that the box office performance of the monster saga has lifted the stocks of almost all major movie chains like AMC and IMAX.

The magnum opus released on 31st March in the US. During the 5-day extended weekend, the film managed to bring in as much as $48.5 million. The number is something unexpected as in the best-case scenario, trade experts projected a number of $42 million. Such success at the box office and positivity in the cinema business has now triggered the stocks of the leading cinema chains.

As reported by Variety, the world’s largest exhibitor, AMC has witnessed a hike of 13.4% in its stocks, which is commendable. Another leading chain, Cinemark saw a rise of 7.1%. Shares of Cineworld have climbed by 5.3%. IMAX chain has witnessed a hike of 4.3% in its shares. Even the advertising industry is witnessing a positive impact of the film’s success.

With $48.5 million, Godzilla vs Kong has easily become the biggest opening weekend collection for the US box office during the COVID situation. Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman 1984 had made $16.7 million during its first 3 days, and it was the biggest start till now. The magnum made $27.9 million during its first 3 days.

On the global front, the film has added $71 million from all territories except the US. Out of $71 million, China has a contribution of $44 million. The overseas total for the film now stands at $285 million (till 4th April).

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs Kong features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and others in key roles.

