Rodarte is one of the most growing and popular brands in today’s world. The American brand has a unique approach towards fashion and is loved by a lot of high-end stylists. Recently, Selena Gomez wore their floral gown in her Spanish song De Una Vez and Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing the same gown at her family Easter celebration.

Both the beauties wore Rodarte’s pink floral gown and looked their stylish best in the same.

Selena Gomez released her Spanish song De Una Vez a while ago and we all loved her chic fashion sense in the video. What stole the show for us was her Rodarte’s Spring Season 2021 Pink Daisy Printed gown with Silk Daisy Bouquet accents.

The gown had puffed sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner wore the same dress to her family’s Easter celebration and posed like a pro with a bright smile and paired it with cowboy boots and sunglasses.

Tell us who ruled the scene with Rodarte’s floral gown – Selena Gomez or Kendall Jenner?

Meanwhile, Rodarte also shared Selena Gomez’s picture wearing their floral gown on their official Instagram handle with a caption that read, “RG: @rarebeauty: @selenagomez wears Rodarte’s SS21 Daisy Floral Silk Dress and Silk Flowers (with @danielavillegasjewelry) for her new music video, ‘De Una Vez’, directed by: @lospereztv and styled by: @shirleykurata/ asst: @laurenlevinco. Makeup: @makeupbymelissam, Hair: @marissa.marino. #rodarte #selenagomez”.

Sharing Kendall Jenner’s picture on their Instagram handle, Rodarte captioned it, “RG: @kendalljenner wears Rodarte’s SS21 Pink Daisy Printed Silk Dress with Silk Daisy Bouquet Accents on Easter Sunday. 🌸🌸🌸”

Well, it’s really difficult to choose between these two beauties. Both of them have totally nailed the gown with their unique fashion sense.

Which one did you love the most – Selena Gomez or Kendall Jenner? Tell us in the comments below.

