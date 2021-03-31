If there’s one actress who isn’t afraid to speak her mind is Sonam Kapoor. Once during the promotions of her film Players, talking about the censorship; the actress flashed her middle-finger to the press. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bobby Deol.

Sonam who is known for his bold views and spontaneous actions in the industry, flashed the finger in context to the censor board that she doesn’t care about their views.

Sonam Kapoor said flashing the middle finger, “I don’t believe in censorship, so whether they like it or not, I really don’t care about it. I just want people to come and see my film. Showing a middle finger is a part of today’s youth,” as reported by Times Of India.

The censorship came in the film when Sonam flashed the middle finger in Players and this didn’t go down well with the authority and hence they decided to censor the shot.

Now, Sonam Kapoor who is known for her elegance and style usually doesn’t keep up with anyone’s bullsh*t and hence this act raised eyebrows in media.

Sonam has time and again commented on the fashion and style of Bollywood celebrities but this gesture of her came as a surprise to all her fans.

The Players actress has been a part of various controversies including the time when she called Katrina Kaif ‘Shameless’ in an interview with Anupama Chopra.

During the interview, Sonam Kapoor expressed her desire to send a bouquet of flowers to Katrina and said, “I don’t know how she does that. You need a certain kind of commitment and a certain kind of shamelessness to do certain things.”

Currently, the actress is staying in London with her husband and often share pictures and videos of the couple together on her Instagram handle.

