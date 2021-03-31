With the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, new restrictions have been put in place, like limiting the occupancy rate and curfews – meaning the last show of the day is around 5-5:30 pm. Owing to this, many films have decided to postpone their release. And now, as per reports, the highly anticipated cop drama, Sooryavanshi, may also join the league and be delayed once again.

The Rohit Shetty directorial, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular, was set for a theatrical run from April 30, 2021. However, reports are now suggesting that the makers may delay the theatrical release and major cities have night curfews in place, and a second lockdown being imposed is highly possible. Read on to know what a source has to say about the fate of Sooryavanshi.

Talking about the release date being postponed, a source told ETimes, “With the suspension of night shows due to night curfews in cities like Mumbai and an atmosphere of uncertainty, it’s a huge risk for a big-budget film to release in theatres at this point. Given people’s safety concerns, the film is unlikely to release on April 30.”

A while ago, it was reported that the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer would premiere on an OTT platform four weeks after its theatrical release. A source told the above-mentioned portal that the makers of Sooryavanshi are contemplating a couple of OTT options. The insider said, “The film can either opt for a direct OTT release, simultaneous theatrical & OTT release or OTT release in 14 days after theatrical release.”

While the makers of Sooryavanshi are yet to confirm if the film’s release has been pushed, the source revealed that an OTT release is unlikely. Talking about it, the insider said that Rohit Shetty has never been in favour of the OTT release. And owing to this, “the film seems to be stuck in a major dilemma.”

While the news of Rohit Shetty’s starrer is being speculated, films like 83 – starring Ranveer Singh and Chehre – featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, have been postponed. While the sports film was set to hit cinemas on June 4, the Rumi Jaffery director was to release on April 9.

