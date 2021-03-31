Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Wednesday and fans across the world bombarded him with several questions. The actor patiently answered most of his fans questions but his answer on Salman Khan and Aamir Khan caught our attention.

#AskSRK session on social media was long coming and his fans could not be happier to hear from their favourite star. When a fan asked him about Salman, he said, “As always bhai toh bhai hi hai!” The two superstars recently shot for Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan recently. Take a look at the tweet below:

As always bhai toh bhai hi hai! https://t.co/DS8wbcSjpp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan even answered one of his fan’s question about his favourite films of Aamir Khan. The 55-year-old actor replied that he loved Raakh, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Dangal, Lagaan, and 3 Idiots. It’s also worth pointing out that the Rajkumar Hirani film was first offered to SRK. After he rejected the film, it went to Aamir.

Raakh QSQT Dangal Lagaan 3 Idiots https://t.co/5DrnHkDFBM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting to see him on the silver screen for more than three years now. His much-awaited film Pathan, which is directed by War director Siddharth Anand, will see Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

Bollywood singer and composer Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who are popularly known as Vishal-Shekhar, will be composing the music for Pathan. Recently, Dadlani took to Twitter to confirm about the same. He wrote, “No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! Folded handsSign of the horns. The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk! More importantly, we’re all working towards a kickass film with great songs! #Pathan #VishalAndShekhar #SiddharthAnand @yrf @ShekharRavjiani.”

Interestingly, the climax of Shah Rukh starrer Pathan will be paving way for Salman’s third instalment of the Tiger franchise. According to Bollywood Life, Tiger 3 will begin from the point where Pathan will end, thus interrelating both the movies.

