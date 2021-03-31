There are many actors who step their foot into acting from a very early age, but that is because they always wanted to become an actor. But talking about Rimi Sen, who shot to fame from giving many hits like Hungama, Golmaal, Dhoom, and more, her financial crisis led her into the glamour world at an early age.

Rimi recently revealed in an interview that she began working since she was a child as she was facing financial issues. The actress also called herself a “money-making machine”. Also, the actress back then did not focus on stardom or fame but was only making sure to be financially stable.

Rimi Sen poured her heart out in an interview given to Times Now Digital. She kinda regrets leaving the industry early. She feels that all the big and good directors such as Shoojit Sircar, Dibakar Banerjee, Neeraj Pandey and more set their foot in the industry post it.

Rimi Sen revealed that she chose to go behind the camera because she had stopped getting good and meaty roles. Although, she did not completely get herself away from the industry as she stepped in the shoes of a producer.

In the interview, she also spilt the beans on how she survived for ten years in terms of finances. She said, “I used to do a lot of events. I also produced a film Budhia Singh- Born To Win, which also received a national award. I am working on a couple of projects as a producer and will announce about it, if everything gets finalised. Now, if I do acting, it will be just for my creative satisfaction and not money.”

Now that is an inspiring story, isn’t it? We wish Rimi Sen all the luck for her second innings in acting if she decides to face the camera again. Well, she was last seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2015 as one of the contestants. Would you want to see her in a movie again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

